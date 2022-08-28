Overview
Tanda (Workforce.com in the US & EU) has implemented security best practices to keep customer data safe. We have a Security Program that continually improves on our practices as we grow.
- We are implementing security controls in alignment with SOC-2 and have a Type1 certification; We are in the process of completing the Type2 audit
- We also review ourselves against the Essential Eight
Compliance
SOC 2
Software Development Lifecycle
Risk Profile
Data Access LevelRestricted
Impact LevelSubstantial
Recovery Time Objective< 12 Hours
Product Security
Role-Based Access Control
Audit Logging
Data Security
We are constantly monitoring the security of our website. We will post our grades from public security rating agencies when they become available.