Overview

Tanda (Workforce.com in the US & EU) has implemented security best practices to keep customer data safe. We have a Security Program that continually improves on our practices as we grow.

  • We are implementing security controls in alignment with SOC-2 and have a Type1 certification; We are in the process of completing the Type2 audit
  • We also review ourselves against the Essential Eight

Compliance

SOC 2 Logo
SOC 2
We are constantly monitoring the security of our website. We will post our grades from public security rating agencies when they become available.

If you think you may have discovered a vulnerability, please send us a note.

